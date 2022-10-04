Poll: Many pessimistic about improving standard of living

NEW YORK (AP) — While most Americans say having a good standard of living is important, more than half believe it’s unlikely younger people today will have a better life than their parents, according to a new poll. Black adults have a more positive outlook than Hispanic and white Americans on upward mobility, while Democrats were more likely than Republicans to say that structural factors such as education, race, gender, and family wealth contribute to one’s upward mobility.

