Spain’s govt ups social and defense spending in 2023 budget

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s left-wing coalition government has unveiled a 2023 budget plan that includes increased social and defense spending and raises for civil servants and pensioners. The government said 6 out of every 10 euros in the budget proposed on Tuesday would go toward social spending. Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez tweeted that the coalition government’s proposal “protects the middle and working classes, advances social justice and guarantees the economic prosperity of Spain.” The budget includes previously announced tax increases for high earners, breaks for taxpayers with lower incomes and a monthly 100-euro ($99) subsidy for parents with children under age 3. The government also plans to step up defense spending by 25%.

