Lionel Messi says World Cup in Qatar will be his last

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Lionel Messi has confirmed that the World Cup in Qatar next month will be the last of his career. The 35-year-old Argentina star will play in his fifth World Cup but is still seeking his first title at the showpiece tournament. Messi told Star Plus that “it is the last one.” It is the first time the Paris Saint-Germain striker speaks openly about his future after the tournament, which starts on Nov. 20. Messi did not make it clear whether he would retire from the national team after Qatar.

