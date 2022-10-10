Chinese firm tests electric flying taxi in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Chinese firm has tested out an electric flying taxi in Dubai, offering a glimpse of futuristic technology that could one day whisk people through cities high above any traffic. It’s one of dozens of flying car projects around the world. Only a handful have been successfully tested with passengers on board, and it will likely be many years before any are put into service. Monday’s demonstration was held with an empty cockpit, but the company says it carried out a manned flight test last year. The two-passenger vehicle is powered by a set of eight propellers. The company says it has a top speed of 130 kilometers (80 miles) per hour.

