Idaho Falls firefighters beat deputies in ‘Guns Versus Hoses’ charity game, raise $11,800 for Make-A-Wish

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – This evening at Melaleuca field, the 15th annual "Guns versus Hoses" charity softball event took place. The game pitted deputies from the BCSO Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 8 agains Idaho Falls Firefighters, with all proceeds benefiting Make-A-Wish Idaho.

“We got together 16 years ago," Sergeant Bryan Lovell of the Bonneville County Sherriff's Office told me. "We wanted to have a fun event that raised money for a charity. And we decided that charity was Make-A-Wish of Idaho."

Fans who attend the "Guns vs. Hoses" charity event are encouraged to make donations throughout the game, and there were plenty of opportunities to make that happen.

"We have a makeshift jail cell that's a very popular item out here," Sergeant Lovell said. "...In the even innings... people can donate money and buy points for their favorite team at 20 bucks a point. We've got also our impairment goggles, beer goggles, that we use for community demonstrations... there's times during the game the crowd can pay money to put those goggles on the batter..."

Multiple entertaining ways for fans to get engaged with the game and donate money to a good cause at the same time. Not only is the event effective at raising funds for Make-A-Wish, but it also doubles as a team-building exercise for both agencies.

“We work with the fire guys in a professional capacity all the time," said Ryan Krumblis, a Patrol Sergeant with Bonneville County. "And we have a very good professional working relationship with them. But this gives us a fun atmosphere to kind of razz each other a little bit, give each other a little bit of stuff here and there, and then have a good time."

A topic and feeling that are mutual between the two departments.

“It's pretty fun. This is probably one of the best ways to build camaraderie amongst your... you know, all the members of your department," said Idaho Falls Fire Chief Johan Olson. "Obviously, it's for a good cause, so we're excited about that... and it's just nice to get out and have a good time with your friends and people that we consider family."

It was the "Hoses" who took the win this time, with a final score of 98 to 74, the high scores courtesy of generous patrons. In total, the event pulled in $11,800 for Make-A-Wish Idaho.