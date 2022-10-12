NeighborWorks building apartment complex for senior citizens in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A new housing project is set to begin construction later this month at South Fifth Avenue in Pocatello.

NeighborWorks Pocatello will start work on a new 49-unit apartment complex for low-income senior citizens.

"The senior citizens in our community have worked hard," said Executive Director Mark Dahlquist. "They are a value. They helped build our community. And so, what better way to kind of turn that back around and help them in their golden years."

The apartment complex will be called Park Meadows.

Not only will it be a place to stay, but will include a community room, exercise room, game room and other amenities.

"I think people once they see Park Meadows in place, they're going to really love what they see," Dahlquist said. "It will be high quality and maintained to a high standard."

Dahlquist says the complex is expected to be completed by the end of 2023, and will require specific qualifications for those wanting to apply.

"You have to be 62 years of age or older and you have to be below a certain annual income level," Dahlquist said. "If you're a household of one, that's going to be roughly below $30,000 a year, and a family of two is roughly less than $35,000 a year."

NeighborWorks is also currently constructing the Bonneville Commons.

They're building 18 new properties that are replacing the former Bonneville Elementary School.

Dahlquist believes the projects they are working on will help bridge the gap in the housing market.

"I think it's no secret that there's an affordable housing crisis in our area and really statewide and countrywide," Dahlquist said. "Although this project won't be the end all for solving the affordable housing issues in the community, it's sure going to be a nice piece of the puzzle."

