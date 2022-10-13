Jan. 6 takeaways: Ahead of election, warnings on democracy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee is issuing a stark warning in its last public hearing before the midterm election:: The future of the nation’s democracy is at stake. The panel returned on Thursday for an October hearing, weeks ahead of the midterm elections, with new details and a look into former President Donald Trump’s state of mind on Jan. 6, 2021. The committee is making its final public arguments ahead of a report expected in December. Lawmakers on the panel are singularly focused on Trump, warning that democracy may not hold in future elections.

By MARY CLARE JALONICK and ERIC TUCKER Associated Press

