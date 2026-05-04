Public weighs in as Caldera Flats subdivision appeal advances in Fremont County

Island Park, ID (KIFI) - A proposed subdivision near Henry’s Lake is back under review as a developer appeals a denial from county officials—and time is running out for the public to weigh in.

DK Land LLC, a development group based in Dillon, Montana, is appealing the Fremont County Planning and Zoning Commission's decision to deny the Caldera Flats subdivision.

Photo by Chris Boyer

The proposed Caldera Flats subdivision would bring 32 residential lots to about 160 acres near Henry’s Lake. The project was previously denied by the Fremont County Planning and Zoning Commission in July of 2025, but the developer, DK Land LLC, has since filed an appeal—putting the decision in the hands of county commissioners.

At the center of the appeal is whether the county made the right call in denying the project.

Supporters of the subdivision argue that the proposal complies with the Fremont County development code and say property owners should be allowed to build if regulations are followed.

Opponents, however, point to concerns about protecting rural character, wildlife habitat, and environmentally sensitive land in the Island Park area.

Public Input Deadline

Before commissioners make a decision, the public still has a chance to weigh in.

Fremont County officials say written comments can be submitted to Planning and Zoning, which will be included in the official record reviewed during the appeal process. Written comments for consideration by the BOCC may be submitted in person or by US mail at the Fremont County Clerk’s office, 151 W. 1st North, Suite 12, St. Anthony, ID, 83445, no later than noon, May 4th, 2026.

After the comment deadline, the Fremont County Board of Commissioners will review the full record, including staff findings, public testimony, and submitted evidence.

A public hearing is expected later this month, on May 20th, where commissioners could:

Uphold the original denial

Reverse the decision and allow the project to move forward

Or send the application back for further review

The Caldera Flats proposal highlights an ongoing debate in Fremont County—balancing growth and development with the preservation of open space and sensitive areas in Island Park.

As the appeal moves forward, this month's upcoming deadline marks one of the final opportunities for community members to have their voices heard. The outcome could shape not only the future of the Caldera Flats project but also how Fremont County balances growth and development with the protection of its rural character and natural resources.

To submit a comment, click here. If you are interested in following the appeal process of the Caldera Flats subdivision, visit the Fremont County website here.



