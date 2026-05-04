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Local Forecast

Above average temps with slight chances of storms later

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today at 9:00 AM
Published 4:37 AM

Waking up to around 40° and mostly sunny Monday with a high round 73. We’re bringing a slight chance of showers tonight and the southeastern highlands have a better chance at some unsettled weather into tonight and tomorrow morning, so there may be a 30% chance of storms roaming around for Tuesday. Temperatures will cool to the mid 60s for Tuesday. Winds will pick up as well and possible wind advisories may show up in the forecast. Chilly temps to the 30's and near freezing for Idaho Falls, 33.

Frost/freeze possible for early Wednesday, so cover up the trees you bought to plant over the weekend with a bed sheet from your grandma's house. Wednesday turns out sunny and calmer winds and 67.

Thursday and Friday will head back into the 70s- Thursday 76 -Friday 71.

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Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

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