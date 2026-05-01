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Idaho

Wildfire burns near Palisades Reservoir

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today at 8:56 PM
Published 9:09 PM

SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (KIFI)-Firefighters were called to a wildfire burning near Palisades Reservoir on Friday afternoon. 

Fire crews were called around 5 o'clock to the 4700 block of Swan Valley Highway, about 10 miles west of Alpine. 

Swan Valley firefighters say the fire is burning in heavy timber and is just over an acre in size. 

Some nearby structures are threatened, but they feel they can keep them safe. 

Crews from several agencies are assisting Swan Valley crews in fighting the fire. 

They said the fire was human-caused from a burning slash pile, a pile of debris left over from a logging operation.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho

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