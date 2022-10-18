Esports video games hold vast betting potential, experts say

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The competitive video game and casino industries agree there is great financial potential in bringing their two businesses together. Speaking at a forum Tuesday in Atlantic City, executives from both industries said esports, which has over a half billion viewers worldwide, is a promising market for betting. Seth Schorr, chairman of Las Vegas’ Downtown Grand casino, says esports is not a fad. A research company estimates the games will generate nearly $1.4 billion in economic activity worldwide this year. Yet casinos acknowledge they have thus far not attracted video game players in meaningful numbers.

