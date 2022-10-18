FIFA vows to improve Indonesian soccer safety after tragedy

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The president of soccer’s world governing body has met with Indonesia’s president and pledged to help improve stadium safety to prevent a repeat of a tragedy in which police fired tear gas at a match, causing a crush that killed 132 people. FIFA President Gianni Infantino says it will bring experts and investment to improve infrastructure across the soccer-obsessed country of more than 276 million people because “they love football and we owe it to them that when they go to see matches, they are safe and secure.” Indonesia is to host next year’s Under-20 FIFA World Cup. A fact-finding team set up by Indonesia’s president has concluded that the use of tear gas was the main cause of the tragedy.

