Judge dismisses FedEx from Indianapolis shooting lawsuit

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed FedEx from a lawsuit filed by relatives of five of the eight people who were fatally shot last year at an Indianapolis warehouse by a former employee of the shipping giant. U.S. District Judge James Sweeney on Monday granted a FedEx Corp. motion to dismiss it and three of its divisions from the wrongful death lawsuit. The judge found that the federal court does not have jurisdiction over the case because it falls under Indiana’s Worker’s Compensation Act. His order did not dismiss from the lawsuit Securitas Security Services, the company tasked with providing security at the facility. The lawsuit was filed in April.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.