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Hot, dry weekend leading up to possible record high temperatures

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today at 2:35 PM
Published 3:27 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- A dry and hot Mother's Day will set the stage for a few days of high temperatures running over 20 degrees above average. Record or near record highs could be possible Monday through Wednesday. Dry conditions expected until midweek.

Mostly clear skies for Saturday night with the low near 40.

Sunny and a high around 79 for Mother's Day on Sunday. Light winds around 5 to 10 mph, some gusts could reach 18 mph. Partly cloudy Sunday night with a low near 45.

The heat really starts to kick in on Monday. The high shoots up near 85 under mostly sunny skies. The winds also pick up, blowing 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. There could be gusts getting as high as 31 mph. Overnight low will be around 49 under partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday is expected to be the hottest day of the week. The high climbs up near 89. Partly cloudy Tuesday night with the low around 52.

Wednesday still appears to be a wild card. A batch of low pressure is moving into the area, but models disagree on when it will arrive. Temperatures are expected to return closer to normal levels in the back half of the week.

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Dylan Carder

Dylan Carder is a native Idahoan who is in his third stint at KIFI Local News 8.

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