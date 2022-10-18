WORLD CUP WATCH: Cavani back scoring to boost Uruguay hopes

MADRID (AP) — Edinson Cavani is back scoring again and that’s good news for Uruguay ahead of potentially his last World Cup. The 35-year-old striker moved to Valencia in search of playing time ahead of the tournament in Qatar but failed to score in his first three games with the Spanish club. He netted twice against Elche over the weekend and the relief was clear. Cavani later came off with an ankle injury but said it wasn’t serious. It will be his fourth appearance at a World Cup. Brazil forward Richarlison has allayed fears he could miss the World Cup through injury but Wolves striker Raul Jimenez is facing a race against time to be fit.

