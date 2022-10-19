Avs captain Landeskog undergoes knee surgery, out 12 weeks

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will be sidelined approximately 12 weeks after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery. Avalanche coach Jared Bednar says Landeskog had the procedure performed in Minneapolis. Landeskog missed the opening three games of the season with what the team described as a lower-body injury. Landeskog also sat out the final 23 games last season after undergoing knee surgery. He returned in time for the playoffs and had 11 goals and 11 assists to help the Avalanche win the franchise’s third Stanley Cup title.

