Hamilton, Florida State rebuilding around ‘2-year veterans’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Leonard Hamilton and the Seminoles have built rosters through the years that lean on length, athleticism and depth. They have also featured a blend of seniors as well as transfers and some one-and-done stars. But the Seminoles haven’t had a situation like this. They return just five players and all of them are beginning only their second season in Tallahassee. It could be a good foundation to help the team get back to the NCAA Tournament after falling short last year.

