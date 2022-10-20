Fire destroys refugee shelter for Ukrainians in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s top security official has suggested a fire that destroyed a shelter for Ukrainian refugees on Germany’s Baltic Coast could have been arson. Police said the 14 residents and three employees who lived in the shelter were rescued from the flames when the former hotel in Mecklenburg-Pomerania state burned down Wednesday night. Nobody was injured and the refugees were taken to other shelters. Germany’ interior minister said Thursday: “If arson is confirmed, it is an inhumane crime that will be prosecuted with all severity ” German news agency dpa reports that a police unit that looks into politically motivated crimes is investigating. Graffiti depicting a Nazi swastika appeared in the shelter’s entrance area this week.

