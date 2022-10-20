Steve Mnuchin testifies on behalf of Trump ally at NYC trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has testified as a defense witness at the New York City trial of a Donald Trump ally. Mnuchin was called to the stand Thursday by lawyers for Tom Barrack, the onetime chair of the Trump’s inaugural committee. The 75-year-old Barrack is accused of secretly leaking inside information to the United Arab Emirates to try to win the Gulf state favor with the Trump administration. Barrack has pleaded not guilty to federal charges including acting as an unregistered agent for a foreign government.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.