Pakistan’s election commission disqualifies ex-PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say Pakistan’s elections commission has disqualified the country’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan from his seat in the National Assembly, citing charges of concealing assets. The move Friday is likely to deepen lingering political turmoil in the impoverished country. Khan’s spokesman, Fawad Chaudhry, told reporters Friday that the Election Commission of Pakistan announced the much-awaited verdict in the capital, Islamabad. Chaudhry condemned the disqualification of Khan from taking part in politics. According to legal experts, Khan will lose his seat in the National Assembly under the verdict. The latest decision comes months after the parliament ousted Khan through a no-confidence vote.

