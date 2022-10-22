Duke forces 8 turnovers, rolls past Miami 45-21

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Duke forced Miami into eight turnovers, the most by any team in a Power 5 conference game since 2009, and rolled past the Hurricanes 45-21 on Saturday. Quarterback Riley Leonard ran for three touchdowns and threw for another for Duke (5-3, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), which scored the game’s final 28 points. The Blue Devils gave up two touchdowns in the first 1:54 of the third quarter to lose the lead, and the rest of the way was all Duke. Even worse for Miami, potentially, was this development: quarterback Tyler Van Dyke in the second quarter with an apparent injury to his shoulder region and did not return.

