FIFA slams unacceptable TV deal offers for Women’s World Cup

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — FIFA president Gianni Infantino has criticized broadcasters for what he calls unacceptably low offers for rights to screen the Women’s World Cup next year. He says offers of “100 times less” than the value of men’s World Cup rights deals have been rejected. The women’s World Cup starts in July hosted by Australia and New Zealand. The time zones there mean many games will be played in nighttime hours in key markets in Europe and the Americas. Infantino took a further jibe at broadcasters who he said also pushed FIFA to treat women’s soccer more equally.

