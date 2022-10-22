Horner says Red Bull cheating accusations are ‘shocking’
By JIM VERTUNO
AP Sports Writer
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Red Bull team boss Christian Horner denied his championship-winning team gained any competitive advantage by a breach of Formula One’s spending rules and called suggestions that it amounted to cheating as “shocking.” Red Bull has been dogged by questions at the United States Grand Prix about driver Max Verstappen’s consecutive championships. Some teams have called for harsh punishments for Red Bull.