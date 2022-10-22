NASCAR truck finale set after Saturday’s race in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — Chandler Smith, Zane Smith and Ben Rhodes became the final drivers to punch their tickets to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series finale next month after Saturday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The drivers rounded out the championship-deciding final four after Ty Majeski claimed the first berth with his first-career Truck Series win in Bristol last month. Majeski won Saturday’s race in a Toyota for ThorSport Racing. The finale will be on Nov. 4 in Avondale, Arizona.

