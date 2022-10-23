Giants TE Daniel Bellinger taken to hospital with eye injury

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger was taken to a hospital with a bloody eye injury during a game Sunday at Jacksonville. Bellinger took an inadvertent fist in the face, and maybe a finger to the eye, from Jaguars rookie linebacker Devin Lloyd in the second quarter Sunday. Team trainers wore gloves while they tried to stop the bleeding. and Bellinger’s eye appeared to be swollen shut as he was carted off the field. A fourth-round pick from San Diego State, Bellinger entered the game with 15 receptions for 139 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown.

