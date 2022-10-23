Lillard, Grant lead Blazers’ late rally past Lakers, 106-104

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 41 points, Jerami Grant made a driving layup with three seconds to play, and the unbeaten Portland Trail Blazers kept the Los Angeles Lakers winless under new coach Darvin Ham with a 106-104 victory. Portland trailed 102-95 with 1:56 to play, but ended the game on an 11-2 run and won it when LeBron James missed a 17-footer at the buzzer. James had 31 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, while Anthony Davis finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds and six blocked shots. Grant scored 16 points, including a drive to the hoop for the winning bucket.

