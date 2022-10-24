Chargers’ JC Jackson out for season with right knee injury

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers cornerback JC Jackson will miss the rest of the season after he ruptured the patellar tendon in his right knee during the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. Coach Brandon Staley said surgery has not yet been scheduled. Jackson’s knee appeared to give out as he was attempting to elevate while contesting a touchdown catch by Seattle’s Marquise Goodwin in the end zone.

