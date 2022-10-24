Draisaitl keys Oilers’ four-goal 2nd to beat Penguins 6-3

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers used a four-goal second period to rally for a 6-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Evander Kane, Zach Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and an assist, and Tyson Barrie and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers. Jack Campbell finished with 32 saves. Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust also scored and Jason Zucker had two assists for the Penguins. Tristan Jarry had 41 saves.

