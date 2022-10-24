Infant found dead in South Carolina father’s vehicle after father threatens to harm child, authorities say

By Stephanie Moore

NEWBERRY, South Carolina (WYFF) — A young child died after the father brought the child to the Upstate and then called the child’s mother and threatened to hurt the child, according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.

Newberry County authorities said they got a 911 call about midnight Monday about a domestic situation in Prosperity.

Deputies said they found out that Colie Dawkins had been allowed to take his 6-month-old to his home in the Greenville and Spartanburg county area.

Investigators said Dawkins had called the child’s mother after leaving with the child and made threats to harm the child.

Deputies said they contacted authorities around the state as well as the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to be on the lookout for Dawkins and his vehicle.

Around 2 a.m. Monday, Dawkins and his vehicle were found at a gas station on Highway 24 at Interstate 26.

The deputy who found the vehicle said Dawkins was detained, and a child was found unresponsive in the car.

The child was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

Dawkins whose last known address is in Lyman, South Carolina, has been arrested and is in the Newberry County Detention Center on charges of unlawful conduct to a child and violation of the habitual offender act, Newberry authorities said.

Under the law, SLED’s Child Fatality Unit has also been called to investigate.

