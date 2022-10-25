Google’s ad sales slow dramatically, eroding parent’s profit

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Summertime revenue growth at Google’s corporate parent slipped to its slowest pace since the pandemic jarred the economy more than two years ago. The quarterly results from Alphabet on Tuesday indicate advertisers continued to clamp down on spending and brace for a potential recession. Alphabet posted revenue of $69.1 billion for the July-September quarter, a 6% increase from the same time last year. It marked the first time Alphabet’s year-over-year quarterly revenue has risen by less than 10% since the April-June period of 2020. The revenue slowdown created a drag on Alphabet’s quarterly profit, which plunged 27% from last year. The company’s stock fell nearly 6%.

