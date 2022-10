NEW YORK (AP) — Manhattan fired head basketball coach Steve Masiello two weeks before the start of the season, the school announced. He has been replaced on an interim basis by assistant RaShawn Stores, a former Manhattan player under Masiello. Manhattan had been picked to finish second in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference in the preseason coaches’ poll. Jose Perez, a fifth-year senior, was chosen as the preseason Player of the Year.

