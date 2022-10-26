Nash hopeful Nets’ Simmons regains ‘joy of playing the game’

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash says he wants to see Ben Simmons regain “that joy of playing the game” as the three-time All-Star tries to bounce back after missing all of last season. Simmons hasn’t scored more than seven points in any of Brooklyn’s first four games as the Nets have staggered to a 1-3 start. He had four points nine assists and five rebounds in 28 minutes Wednesday as the Nets fell 110-99 to the Milwaukee Bucks.

