Selena Gomez cancels ‘Tonight Show’ appearance after catching Covid

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Selena Gomez is trying to keep her hands — and everything else — to herself for a while.

The singer on Wednesday shared on Instagram that she has contracted Covid-19 and was forced to cancel a planned appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

“I’m not going to be on Fallon tonight,” she wrote on an Instagram story. “I ended up getting Covid but am resting and feeling ok.”

Gomez shared the message along with a picture of herself cuddled up on a couch with her dog nearby.

“A friendly reminder Covid is still out there. Get updated on your boosters,” she wrote. “I was actually scheduled to get mine this week.”

Gomez is not alone.

This week, President Joe Biden received his booster and urged other eligible Americans to do the same as the nation prepares for a winter case surge.

Gomez was likely set to appear on Fallon’s show to promote her upcoming documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me,” which releases globally on Apple TV+ on November 4.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.