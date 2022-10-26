UN optimistic on Ukraine grain deal; Russia has reservations

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A senior U.N. official says he is “relatively optimistic” the deal for returning Ukrainian grain and Russian grain and fertilizer to world markets will be extended beyond mid-November. But Russia’s U.N. ambassador says Moscow needs to see movement on its own exports first. Both commented Wednesday on the deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July. It has led to more than 8.5 million metric tons of foodstuffs from three Black Sea ports in Ukraine. But Russia’s envoy says the Russian shipment to world markets “has never happened.”

