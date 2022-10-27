No. 10 Wake Forest, Louisville look to maintain winning ways

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Wake Forest wants to maintain its top-10 ranking and winning streak against a Louisville program that has finally strung together victories. If recent series history offers a clue, Saturday’s ACC showdown could be another high-scoring affair that comes down to the final possession. The teams have combined for an average of nearly 85 points the past five meetings, including last season’s 37-34 shootout won by the Demon Deacons. Wake Forest seeks its fourth consecutive win to keep pace in the Atlantic Division. The Cardinals pursue their third straight win to reach .500 in league play and nudge closer to bowl eligibility.

