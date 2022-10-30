Raiders’ Carr struggling to hit stride in McDaniels’ scheme

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Raiders quarterback Derek Carr says the latest showing by the Las Vegas offense is “embarrassing.” That’s after the unit failed to cross midfield until late in the fourth quarter during a 24-0 loss in New Orleans. Carr was sacked three times and finished 15 of 26 for 101 yards with an interception. It’s certainly not what the Raiders had in mind when they hired former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as head coach. Carr’s quarterback rating of 86.8 for the season is his lowest since 2017.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.