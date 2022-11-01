Transfer portal causing ripple effecting hoops recruiting

Many top college basketball programs have turned to the transfer portal to fill out rosters. It gives them an opportunity to add a veteran player instead of having to teach freshmen. This has a ripple effect: Recruits outside the top 75 players are seeing less interest from high-major programs. The shift has allowed mid-major schools to sign higher-ranking recruits. Even smaller schools are able to recruit players who previously never would have looked their way.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.