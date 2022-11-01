Skip to Content
Transfer portal causing ripple effecting hoops recruiting

By JOHN MARSHALL
AP Basketball Writer

Many top college basketball programs have turned to the transfer portal to fill out rosters. It gives them an opportunity to add a veteran player instead of having to teach freshmen. This has a ripple effect: Recruits outside the top 75 players are seeing less interest from high-major programs. The shift has allowed mid-major schools to sign higher-ranking recruits. Even smaller schools are able to recruit players who previously never would have looked their way.

Associated Press

