Angels with Santa Rides once again benefiting children in need

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - For the past four years, Angels with Santa has raised funds to help provide a Christmas to children in need.

Members of the Pocatello Community and a local biker community came together and signed up in support with a motorcycle ride, allowed kids to meet Santa early and hosted an auction.

They stopped at many different local business and charities doing this to spread some joy and help those in need.

Proceeds from the event went to the South Eastern Idaho Community Action Agency.

DiAnn Moir, part of the Angels with Santa Organization, says the ride has changed over the years, but it still remains to support SEICAA and the area's children. She says, "It started out motorcycles, vehicles and then last year we did ATVs so that we could get more people involved."

She says anyone can help with their cause.

You can find the organization here on Facebook, or help through their Venmo @Angels_with_Santa.