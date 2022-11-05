Davis, Dustman’s FG help South Dakota St. beat Northern Iowa

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Isaiah Davis ran 24 times for 104 yards and a touchdown and Hunter Dustman kicked a 26-yard field goal on the final play of the game to help South Dakota State beat Northern Iowa 31-28. South Dakota State (9-1, 7-0 Missouri Valley Conference), ranked No. 1 in the FCS coaches poll, has won nine consecutive games since a 7-3 loss at Iowa in the season opener. Dustman missed a 34-yard field-goal attempt as time expired but a personal foul for leaping over the line moved the ball half the distance to the goal and set up Dustman’s winner. Day completed 16 of 30 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions for Northern Iowa (5-5, 4-3), which had its three-game win streak snapped.

