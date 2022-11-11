Sharks snap five-game losing streak with 5-4 win over Stars

DALLAS (AP) — Tomas Hertl scored early in the third period to help San Jose build a big lead, and the Sharks held on to beat the Dallas Stars 5-4 to snap a five-game losing streak. Alexander Barabanov, Logan Couture, Timo Meier and Hertl each had a goal and an assist, and Evgeny Svechnikov also scored to help the Sharks get their first win since Oct. 27 and only their fourth in 16 games. James Reimer had 25 saves. Jamie Benn scored twice, and Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski also had goals for the Stars. Jason Robertson had two assists. Jake Oettinger gave up five goals on 18 shots after coming in leading the NHL in goals-against average (1.40) and save percentage (.952).

