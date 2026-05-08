Windy start to a dry, hot Mother’s Day weekend

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The work week will wind down with some gusty winds tonight, particularly in the lower Snake River Plain. A massive warming trend begins early in the new week with temperatures 20 to 25 degrees above average. Dry conditions will rule until around mid-week.

A lake wind advisory is in effect until 9pm tonight for the American Falls Reservoir. Winds expected to be 15 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Expect choppy, rough conditions. Boaters should use extra caution. The winds should start to taper off around 10 pm tonight.

Mostly cloudy skies for Friday night with a gradual clearing. Low will be around 43.

A light breeze for Saturday around 5 to 8 mph, though some gusts could get up to 18 mph. Sunny skies with a high of 73. Mostly clear overnight with a low near 40.

It will be a nice Mother's Day if you have any outdoor plans. Winds similar to Saturday with some gusts up to 20 mph, but a warming trend comes in time for Mom. Sunday will be sunny and dry with a high near 80. The low will be around 47 under partly cloudy skies.

A heat wave continues into the work week on Monday. Mostly sunny with a high near 85. The overnight low will be near 48. Tuesday gets even warmer, with sunny skies and high around 88. Some spots might even get into the 90's on Tuesday. Around 52 for the overnight low.

We could see some changes starting Wednesday as a new low-pressure system moves in, but the models can't quite agree on the impact it will have. A cool down is expected, but just how much cooler it will get is still up in the air.