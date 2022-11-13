Republican Kari Lake narrows gap in Arizona governor race

PHOENIX (AP) — The nation’s last undecided race for governor has gotten even closer as Democrat Katie Hobbs’ lead shrank against Republican Kari Lake in the race to lead Arizona. The race remained too early to call on Sunday. Hobbs led by 26,000 votes, a 1 point margin, down about 10,000 votes from a day earlier. Lake has never led in the race but insists that she’ll take the lead as early ballots dropped off at polling places are added to the tally. It’s not clear if Lake will be able to narrow the gap with the roughly 160,000 ballots remaining to be counted statewide.

