Hong Kong leader Lee tests positive for COVID-19 after APEC

HONG KONG (AP) — The Hong Kong government says leader John Lee tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings in Thailand. The government said Lee had negative test results throughout his four-day stay in Bangkok but his test upon his arrival at Hong Kong’s airport on Sunday night was positive. Lee is now in isolation and will work from home. He met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and others at the APEC forum in Bangkok. Lee’s aim at the forum of Asia-Pacific economies was to promote Hong Kong’s image as the city reopens to the world after imposing severe COVID-19 restrictions for much of the pandemic.

