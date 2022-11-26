Pocatello hosts annual Christmas Night Lights Parade

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Thanksgiving season may be over, but the Christmas season has just begun and in Pocatello, they kicked things off under the lights with their annual Christmas Night Lights Parade.

From Santa getting a much-needed tan to vehicles from all generations, this parade had it all.

You could say hey to a dinosaur or to Andy the Amardillo, who had a big smile on this face.

"I just wanted to have fun and be Andy," Andy said.

The parade was also a way for Shayln Brown and Stephanie Goodrich to give back. The two work at a local art studio and dressed up in costumes as a reindeer and as Frosty. Based off the reception they got, they were definitely a fan favorite.

For many in the Pocatello community, it's an event they look forward to every year, especially for Dan Valle and his family.

"It's a pretty close-knit community that we have here," Valle said. "Everyone's always super nice to each other and really generous and everything. It's just great to come out and celebrate with everyone."