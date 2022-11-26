Suspect arrested in fatal shooting at Houston home

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police say 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a Thanksgiving day shooting in a Houston-area home that left two dead and two wounded. the Houston Police Department says in a Friday statement that the suspect has been questioned and is facing two counts of capital murder and two counts of aggravated assault. Police Department Assistant Chief Patricia Cantu said earlier Friday a man believed to be a former spouse of a victim entered the home and shot four people who were celebrating Thanksgiving, killing two and wounding two others Thursday evening.

