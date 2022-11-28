5 officers charged after Black man paralyzed in police van

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Five Connecticut police officers have been charged with misdemeanors over their treatment of a Black man after he was paralyzed from the chest down in the back of a police van. Officials announced the charges Monday. Randy Cox was being driven to a New Haven police station June 19 for processing on a weapons charge when the driver braked hard, apparently to avoid a collision. As Cox pleaded for help, saying he couldn’t move, some of the officers mocked him and accused him of faking his injuries. Then, the officers dragged him from the van by his feet. The officers face charges of second-degree reckless endangerment and cruelty to persons. Messages seeking comment were sent to the officers’ attorneys.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.