Toronto police charge man in 1983 killings of 2 women

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto police say a 61-year-old man has been charged in the killings of two women who were found dead in their Toronto homes other almost four decades ago. Police Chief James Ramer said Monday that Joseph George Sutherland from Moosonee, Ontario, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder in the killings of Erin Gilmour and Susan Tice in 1983. Ramer says both women had been sexually assaulted and stabbed to death, and that detectives linked their deaths using DNA technology in 2000. Police Detective-Sgt. Steve Smith says Sutherland was living in Toronto when the deaths occurred. Police are looking to see if Sutherland is linked to any other cases.

