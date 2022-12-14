Pocatello Electric turns 120

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Since 1902, Pocatello Electric has been a staple in the Gate City.

When they opened their doors over a century ago, things were a little different.

"120 years ago, they had wringer washers," said store manager Troy Dixon. "Things were completely different than what they are today. Refrigeration capacities and things like that were a lot smaller."

As the years progressed, Pocatello Electric grew and grew, but not without its challenges.

A building fire in the forties nearly destroyed the entire building.

"In 1947, there was a fire on the third floor," Dixon said. "There were office buildings up top there. The janitor and the cleaning crew from what we've been told started the fire with a cigarette in the garbage can."

Fast forward to 2022, Pocatello Electric offers an array of household appliances.

"On a day-to-day basis, washers and dryers are probably one of our biggest items," Dixon said. "We do sell whole kitchen packages, refrigerators, ranges, microwaves. We carry Serta mattresses here as well."

For a small business like Pocatello Electric, competing with the big boys hasn't been easy.

"When the box stores came into Pocatello 20 plus years ago, it was a big change for Pocatello Electric," Dixon said. "We needed to learn how to do things differently, add some more extra customer service to provide things that those box stores didn't have."

But in the 27 years Dixon has been an employee, he says it's the people who work there, from the Vigliaturos who have owned the store on down who make the difference.

"I think the number one thing that's kept Pocatello Electric in business for 120 years is customer service," Dixon said. "We strive very, very hard on keeping our customers happy and satisfied and giving them what they need when they need it."

To commemorate 120 years, Pocatello Electric is holding a grand celebration party on Dec. 15 from 5 to 7 p.m.

They will be giving away a Whirlpool front washer and dryer set and a Serta queen mattress set.