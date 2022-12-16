Royal aide apologizes in person to Black charity boss for asking where she was ‘really from’

By Arnaud Siad and Max Foster, CNN

A meeting “filled with warmth and understanding” took place on Friday between an honorary royal aide and the Black charity founder she repeatedly asked where she was “really from,” according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.

Susan Hussey offered her “sincere apologies” to Ngozi Fulani for her comments and “the distress” they caused her.

She pledged to “deepen her awareness of the sensitivities involved and is grateful for the opportunity to learn more about the issues in this area.”

The statement added that Fulani has “accepted this apology and appreciates that no malice was intended,” and noted she had “unfairly received the most appalling torrent of abuse on social media and elsewhere.”

Fulani, the founder of Sistah Space, and the royal aide have asked to be “left in peace to rebuild their lives in the wake of an immensely distressing period for them both.”

Hussey stepped down from her role in Buckingham Palace after the incident this month. She served as the late Queen Elizabeth II’s lady in waiting for more than 60 years and is a godmother to the Prince of Wales.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.