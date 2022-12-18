Biden’s bullish 2024 talk does little to tamp down chatter

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden toasted a reelection campaign with his French counterpart. He and the Rev. Al Sharpton talked about the prospect during a photo-op. And, for someone who often meanders through his thoughts, Biden has been notably explicit about his political plans. He he told reporters after the November midterms he intends “to run again,” noting that his family supports another campaign. None of that has silenced a Washington parlor game about whether Biden will follow through with a second presidential campaign. The speculation reflects a persistent skepticism among some that Biden will ask voters to keep him in the White House until he’s 86.

By WILL WEISSERT and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

